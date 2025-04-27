Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.130-3.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 13.6 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.