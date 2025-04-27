AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Zacks reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 billion.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About AB SKF (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB SKF (publ)
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.