AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Zacks reports. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 billion.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

