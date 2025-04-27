Glencore plc (GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 4th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Glencore Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

