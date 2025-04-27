Glencore plc (GLCNF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 4th

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.
Glencore Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
About Glencore
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.