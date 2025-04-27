Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27, RTT News reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.65 on Friday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Insider Activity

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,184.60. This represents a 27.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.