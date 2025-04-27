Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Shares Down 37.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) were down 37.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 1,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 37.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.