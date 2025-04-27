Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

