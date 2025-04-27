Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.