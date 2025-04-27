Sandon Capital Investments Limited (SNC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on June 5th

Sandon Capital Investments Limited (ASX:SNC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 59.74 and a current ratio of 45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in equity markets of Australia. It will primarily invest in securities listed on ASX. The firm invests in under-value securities. It follows an activist approach towards investment. Sandon Capital Investments Limited was formerly known as Global Mining Investments Limited.

