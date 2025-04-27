Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a 0.7% increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Global Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.9%.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.16. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $118,661.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,063.88. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

