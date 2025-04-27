Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRMA stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

