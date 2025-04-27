Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.22%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

