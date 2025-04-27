BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
