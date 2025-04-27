BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

