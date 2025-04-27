PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PUTKY opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

