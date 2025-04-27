Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.30). 18,728 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 8,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.33).

Itaconix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The firm has a market cap of £13.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.40.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

