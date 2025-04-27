Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading 45.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) were up 45.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 961,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 92,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.