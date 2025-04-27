United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €19.45 ($22.10) and last traded at €19.32 ($21.95). Approximately 96,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.22 ($21.84).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,899.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
