Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 67.2%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,636.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. Country Garden Services has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$0.82.
About Country Garden Services
