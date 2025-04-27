Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Declines By 67.2%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 802,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,636.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

Country Garden Services stock opened at C$0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. Country Garden Services has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$0.82.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services Business.

