Syon Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

