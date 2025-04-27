Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 539 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

