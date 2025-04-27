OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

