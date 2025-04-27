Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,073 Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $8,737,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 in the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

