Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HII. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.