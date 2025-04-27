Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

