Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $469,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,962,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 687,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Lumentum Stock Up 2.1 %

LITE opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.