Arosa Capital Management LP Sells 228,384 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Arosa Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,384 shares during the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.67% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHLS stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

