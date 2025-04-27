Whalerock Point Partners LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EL opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

