Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Daqo New Energy comprises about 1.2% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,084 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 2,664,381 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 324,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,775,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,674 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DQ. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

