YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BABO – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BABO opened at $16.72 on Friday. YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The YieldMax BABA Option Income Strategy ETF (BABO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Alibaba stock (BABA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

