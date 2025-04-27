Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,026,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

