Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

