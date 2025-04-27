Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2025

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.39. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.