2,426 Shares in YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
YieldMax NFLX Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
