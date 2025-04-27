Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 316.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGV opened at $122.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

