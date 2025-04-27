Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 411.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,207,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

