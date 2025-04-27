Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,941.65. The trade was a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.