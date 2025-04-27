Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 655,125 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

