Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reliance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $284.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.55. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

