Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.