JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $206.12

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a total market cap of $167.12 million and approximately $206.12 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be purchased for $187.97 or 0.00199862 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,989.65 or 0.99934477 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,721.75 or 0.99649636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was first traded on October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 889,085 tokens. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 889,109.85903487. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 185.67463748 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $234.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

