HI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41,796.31 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. HI has a total market capitalization of $304,903.20 and approximately $41,796.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00011002 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $42,912.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

