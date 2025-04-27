Radio Caca Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.76 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $37.32 million and $5.76 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

