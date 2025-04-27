Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of EQT worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1,343.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

