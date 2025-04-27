iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). 757,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 90.68%.
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
