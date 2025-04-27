IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.41. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

