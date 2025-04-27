Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $21.49 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,841 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

