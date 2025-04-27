Stifel Financial Corp Buys 52,527 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

