Betterment LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $188.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

