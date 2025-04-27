Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,400,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,109 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 503,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IGEB opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

