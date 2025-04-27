Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,138 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $78,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 1,558,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,710,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

