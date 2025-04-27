Betterment LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Betterment LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.46% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $96.89 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

