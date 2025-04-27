iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,893,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,571 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,927,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

