Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

